Top Stories

Check out Shatta Wale’s 2020 achievements & New Year Resolutions!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Check out Shatta Wale's 2020 achievements & New Year Resolutions!
Check out Shatta Wale's 2020 achievements & New Year Resolutions!

Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has outlined how his 2020 looked liked and listed several goals to accomplish before the year ends.

He showed appreciation to his Shatta Movement fan base for the support rendered him in 2020 and attributed the success of his music career to his fans who according to him have stuck behind him all these years.

He said these in a tweet while giving a summary of his accomplishments in 2020, “We made some history 2020, let’s keep working hard for big things 2021. Thank you Shatta Movement for the push”.

He further listed on his snap several things he plans doing this year and they are listed below:

  • To release a chart-topping and globally-recognized Gift of God (GOG) album
  • To collate data of every Shatta Movement Empire fan in Ghana
  • To market and promote artistes on his label (Captan & Ara-b) till they are in-demand A-list acts
  • To hopefully see Jamaicain Reggae/Dancehall icons, Vybz Cartel & Shawn Storm acquitted and discharged
  • To see the growth and expansion of his self-owned Damaka Group of Companies which includes his incoming ride-hailing services known as Shatta Taxi – Shaxi
  • And lastly, to get more wisdom

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  



Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

King Promise signed on to 5K Records/ Sony Music UK!

King Promise signed on to 5K Records/ Sony Music UK!

3 weeks ago
2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3 weeks ago
Alright by King Promise feat. Shatta Wale

Video: Alright by King Promise feat. Shatta Wale

4 weeks ago
You are the hope of Jomoro - Fantana lauds mum after Shatta Wale assisted win

You are the hope of Jomoro – Fantana lauds mum

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker