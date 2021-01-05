Check out Shatta Wale’s 2020 achievements & New Year Resolutions!

Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has outlined how his 2020 looked liked and listed several goals to accomplish before the year ends.

He showed appreciation to his Shatta Movement fan base for the support rendered him in 2020 and attributed the success of his music career to his fans who according to him have stuck behind him all these years.



He said these in a tweet while giving a summary of his accomplishments in 2020, “We made some history 2020, let’s keep working hard for big things 2021. Thank you Shatta Movement for the push”.

We made some history 2020, let’s keep working hard for big things 2021. Thank you Shatta Movement for the push 🙏 big ups @flexkgermain @PedawanNews @QuofiFriday x @ShizzyGh7 🚀🔌#GOG pic.twitter.com/NboJZCCMtb — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 3, 2021

He further listed on his snap several things he plans doing this year and they are listed below:

To release a chart-topping and globally-recognized Gift of God (GOG) album

To collate data of every Shatta Movement Empire fan in Ghana

To market and promote artistes on his label (Captan & Ara-b) till they are in-demand A-list acts

To hopefully see Jamaicain Reggae/Dancehall icons, Vybz Cartel & Shawn Storm acquitted and discharged

To see the growth and expansion of his self-owned Damaka Group of Companies which includes his incoming ride-hailing services known as Shatta Taxi – Shaxi

And lastly, to get more wisdom

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!





