PataMiller2021: Checkout all the glitz, glam & humor during Patapaa’s wedding

Arguably tagged as the originator of the most viral song ever in the history of the Ghanaian music industry, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa, has over the weekend married her German fiancee, Liha Miller.

Photos and videos of the traditional and white marriage ceremony between Justice Amoah aka Patapaa and German girlfriend Liha Miller surfaced online on January 2, 2020.

The two have been dating for some time since Patapaa became a household name in the mainstream showbiz industry.

Trending currently across social media is an answer that he gave to an interviewer who asked why he chose to marry a German in the abundance of varied shapes and sizes of Ghanaian women.

Responding to this question from the interviewer, Patapaa said all “vaginas are the same” so no one should make a fuss about his marriage to a foreigner.

He added that his marriage to Liha Miller was more of a choice than a race factor.

Gracing the event was also Ghanaian musician, Nhyiraba Kojo, who showed his love for Patapaa and his wife at their marriage ceremony.

Nhyiraba Kojo, who is now a big-time entrepreneur, blew cash on the couple at their white marriage ceremony which took place at Agona Swedru in the Central Region on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

He sprayed a lot of money on Patapaa and Liha Miller who were busily dancing. A joyous Patapaa pocketed some of the money and further engaged in a dance battle with his wife.

The MC asked them to dance to Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song and the scene was very funny.

