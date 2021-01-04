2021 Music Prophecies: Shatta Wale, Yaw Sarpong and a young act on red alert!

It’s the beginning of a new year as peculiar to this time of the year, prophets are out with their predictions again and this time around it involves Shatta Wale, Yaw Sarpong and other unnamed artistes.

General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako has revealed God’s intentions of making Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale one of his messengers after revealing that 5 fellow musicians have taken him to Benin so he loses his voice.

Addressing his congregants during church service on January 3, 2020, Prophet Elisha said dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been called to preach the gospel and win souls for God.

Narrating exactly what he saw in the revelation, Prophet Elisha said:

“The spirit of God took me to Shatta’s bedroom where he was lying down on his bed. I can describe his room to you. There, God asked me to look at how vulnerable he was. He looks very strong but look at how he is lying down like a dead man.

Tell him I will protect him. There are more evil eyes on him but tell him that I love him and I’ll protect him. At the latter part of his life, I’ll make him a prophet.”

There have been similar prophecies concerning the dancehall artiste.

The likes of Pastor Kingsley Appiagyei, Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, and Evangelist Papa Shee have all revealed that Shatta has been called to preach the gospel of God.

The ‘Dancehall King’ during the lockdown in March 2020, organized a virtual church service on social media as his own way of helping his fans who could not attend the usual Sunday church services due to the ban on social gatherings.

Furthermore, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has also revealed during his 31st Watchnight crossover service that another popular artiste and a renowned young artiste was due to pass on if prayers are not lifted on their behalf.

He also clearly stated that legendary Gospel act, Yaw Sarpong is also due to pass on if prayers are not raised for him.

