#PataMiller2021: Patapaa walks down the aisle this Saturday!

Being Ghana’s biggest music export for a certain period, Justice Amoah famed as Patapaa and his German girlfriend, Liha Miller will be tying the knot this Saturday!

In the said invitation card, the wedding is set to take place on January 2, 2021, inside Cedi Lounge And Kitchen located in Agona Swedru in the Central region.

Earlier, Patapaa and his pretty girlfriend known in real life as Neslihan Esen were spotted in a video announcing their upcoming wedding.

Many people took the marriage announcement as a joke but the wedding invitation card has proven that the couple is indeed serious.

Congratulations in advance to the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker and Neslihan for marking the first celebrity wedding of 2021.

Find below a photo of their wedding invitation card

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!