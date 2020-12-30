Wendy Shay debuts gothic look ahead of final single for the year; Pray for the World

Rufftown Records cash cow, Wendy Addo, widely known in showbiz as Wendy Shay has debuted a new look which has got social media talking.

Her new appearance is not one of those regular ‘Wendy Shay’ kind of looks as this is a little fierce, wild and gothic. It is safe to say that her looks resemble that of the late Ebony Reigns.



Even though in recent times Wendy Shay has added a lot of piercings to her looks, this latest photo she posted online has another touch of a totally different Wendy Shay aka Queen of Ghana Music.

Her hair has been braided the typical rasta style and it appears her fans and celebrity friends like her new look a lot.



After a few minutes of posting the photo with the caption: “Caption this #SHAYGANG“, the likes of Efya, Moesha, and others reacted to it.

It could be recounted that in an earlier stage performance recently, she threw subtle tantrums at anyone who didn’t agree to her self-acclaimed title as Queen of Ghana Music.

What do you think of her recent statements? Too extravagant for a woman or it’s rather an empowerment for her gender?

Furthermore, to round up her 2020, she is set to release her last single for the year titled, “Pray for the World” which was produced by MOG.

