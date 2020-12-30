Top Stories

D-Black to support rents, fees & needs of 30 people!

Ghana has a Santa Claus of its own!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
D-Black to mark new year by supporting rents, fees & needs of 30 people!
D-Black to mark new year by supporting rents, fees & needs of 30 people! Photo Credit: D-Black /Twitter

CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, well-known as D-Black in a recent tweet has announced he is going to support up to 30 people financially.

According to Mr Blackmore, as part of the new year celebration, he would love to extend a helping hand to 20-30 people who are really in need of his support financially.

The “Vera” hitmaker has set January 2, 2020, to do this needful gesture by paying rents, fees and also buy foodstuffs for people in need.

D-Black’s tweet read;

“Whassup guys. On Saturday 2nd Jan here on Twitter at 6 pm I’ll be helping some 20-30 ppl pay their rent, fees and also help some to buy foodstuffs, etc.

Pls tag anyone u know that’s really in need to tweet at me. Just mention me and hashtag #DBlackNewYearGiveAway”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2020

Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2020

6 days ago
Jogging with Nanky! Thousands flood the streets of Tema in support of Nanky's initiative

Jogging with Nanky! Thousands flood the streets of Tema in support of Nanky

6 days ago
Phlowducation II! Teephlow announces January 21 for release of next album

Phlowducation II! Teephlow announces January 21 for release of next album

1 week ago
Philipa Baafi: A formidable anchor in Ghana's Gospel music scene

Philipa Baafi: A formidable anchor in Ghana’s Gospel music scene

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker