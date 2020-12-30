D-Black to support rents, fees & needs of 30 people!

CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, well-known as D-Black in a recent tweet has announced he is going to support up to 30 people financially.

According to Mr Blackmore, as part of the new year celebration, he would love to extend a helping hand to 20-30 people who are really in need of his support financially.

The “Vera” hitmaker has set January 2, 2020, to do this needful gesture by paying rents, fees and also buy foodstuffs for people in need.

Whassup guys. On Saturday 2nd Jan here on Twitter at 6pm I’ll be helping some 20-30 ppl pay their rent , fees, and helping some buy foodstuffs etc. pls tag anyone u know that’s really in need to tweet at me . Just mention me and hashtag #DBlacksNewYearGiveAway pic.twitter.com/rfsIje7Esw — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) December 29, 2020

D-Black's tweet read;

