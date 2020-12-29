Stonebwoy deserves an award for hosting Davido’s dramatic weekend!

30 Billion Gang head honcho, Davido is currently being hosted in Ghana by Stonebwoy after their Activate Party and he’s caused quite a stir in town so far!

The Arrival

Davido touched down on Sunday afternoon for the party which was scheduled for Monday, December 28 and Stonebwoy was at the Kotoka International Airport with his team to welcome his guest.

They drove out of the airport in a convoy of cars, motorcycles and quad bikes of which Stone and Davido were each driving one – a scene which gave their impending event all the hype, anticipation and euphoria it needed.

The Activate Party

Moving on, Davido’s Monday night was spent at the Sandbox beach in Accra and saw himself and Stonebwoy mounting the stage together with an electrifying performance to entertain their fans.

The Activate Party was an Accra nightlife party themed on the ‘newly released ‘Activate’ song the duo have done together. The Ghanaian dancehall act owns the song and featured Davido on it.

The Nigerian singer who is the most popular African artiste linked up with Ghana’s top dancehall act about 3 months ago in Ghana and their chemistry only keeps growing apart from just making music together.

Davido and his team consoled with ‘Fufu’ by Stonebwoy’s wife

Before last night’s show, Davido with his crew visited Stonebwoy at his home, where the wife of the ‘Putuu’ singer, Dr Louisa, served the ‘Gobe’ singer with his crew fufu with light soup meal.

Apparently, CEO of Burniton Music Group, was there to pick up David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, from his apartment later in the day to the mansion to meet his family and also dine with them.

In the video sighted on social media, the CEO of DMW Records and his 30BG crew were spotted enjoying the food served at Stonebwoy’s house.

Stonebwoy speaking about his relationship with Davido during a recent interview with Metro TV’s Paul Adom Otchere said: ” He and I have been in communication for a very long time”.

He continued, I’ll say five years now, He’s been a good friend but we’ve kept a lot of things on the low as friends so the opportunity was just very right to connect with him”.

