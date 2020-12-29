Top Stories

Give Me Love! Jay Hover taps Mr Drew for latest audiovisual

Photo Credit:  Jay Hover

Budding new sensation, Jay Hover partners with Mr Drew for a new lovers jam filled with toe-tapping goodness titled; Give Me Love

You should by now know that any Afrobeat jam from the camp of Highly Spiritual music is a certified banger!

From lyrical structure to melodic swings, the song just hits different while ushering in that feel-good mood.

It’s produced by Flexybeatz under Highly Spiritual Music.

No long talk! Enjoy this new tune and feel inspired to dish out all the love you can give to that special someone.

