Top Stories

Bibini! Kankam to inject another hit single ahead of album in 2021

It's indigenous highlife tunes served on a golden platter!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Bibini! Kankam to inject another hit single ahead of album in 2021
Bibini! Kankam to inject another hit single ahead of album in 2021 Photo Credit: Kankam

Versatile music act, Kankam with his new body of work ‘Bibini’, dares to challenge – especially the African man, who is married, to break the infamous notion of ‘’African men are unromantic’’.

He encourages them to endeavor through their words and actions, to make their wives feel loved and appreciated.

Awakening the consciousness of the African woman, Kankam in ‘Bibini’ encourages black women to accept themselves and acknowledge each of their uniqueness in both skin and mind.

In broad-spectrum, this piece is beautifully composed with dynamic African beats and rhythms, characterized by distinct sounds majorly emanating from his guitar strings.

It captures descriptively the importance of promoting genuine love in all African homes as it is truly the glue that creates happiness and strengthens the connection between a man and woman; an act that inevitably extends to the other branches of the African family tree.

Kankam who began his writing career after high school, has written songs in his native language Twi, as well as pidgin now has under his belt; 5 singles including songs such as ‘OLEY’, ‘Good Luvin’, ‘Eda Wo So’, ‘Ghanaman in Naija’ and the well-known ‘Maadwoa’ which featured the famous Afro-Pop artist, Fameye.

His vision is to serve the world with his God-given Talent, where he steadily spreads his inherent light by profoundly impacting on today’s generation and generations to come; Kankam continuously writes and records enjoyable and educative tunes in preparation for his 2021 album.

Thus, his message is for his fans to first anticipate the wonderful upcoming single ‘Bibini’ as they eagerly await the release of the said album, which definitely promises to reignite the love of Highlife in their hearts and inflame the ever-present Highlife moves in the soles of their feet.

Instagram: iamkankam Twitter: @iamkankam Facebook: KANKAM

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Philipa Baafi: A formidable anchor in Ghana's Gospel music scene

Philipa Baafi: A formidable anchor in Ghana’s Gospel music scene

6 days ago
Manifestivities 2020 goes Semi-Virtual on December 30th!

Manifestivities 2020 goes Semi-Virtual on December 30th!

6 days ago
Shatta Wale strikes Gold on 2020 Boomplay Music Facts Ghana!

Shatta Wale strikes Gold on 2020 Boomplay Music Facts Ghana!

1 week ago
Gyakie: From humble beginnings to sold-out debut concerts

Gyakie: From humble beginnings to sold-out debut concerts

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker