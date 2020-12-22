Top Stories

Starga tags Don Elvi & Blezdee for new jam; Jolopi

Starga tags Don Elvi & Blezdee for new jam; Jolopi
Photo Credit: Starga

Starga, Ghanaian talented singer signed to Corazon Entertainment in his new project “Jolopi” featuring Don Elvi & Blezdee awakes the love of individuals towards their loved ones.

The promising singer Starga who has always won the hearts of many over his vocals titles his new song “Jolopi”.

“Jolopi” is a love song that expresses the feeling one has for his or her lover. The choice of lyrics has tagged the song as one of the best RnB songs to be produced in Ghana.

The song featured label mates Don Elvi and Blezdee who added more relatable lyrics to it making it a straight hit. Listen, Stream and Enjoy.

