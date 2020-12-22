Smile! Kamelyeon serves fresh visuals off his maiden Rainbow EP

“Smile” is one of the hot jams from Kamelyeon’s maiden Rainbow EP released on November 13, 2020 and he is out with dope visuals for the single.

The song is a Kamelyeon first released “Smile” video exclusively for 4syteTV on Friday, December 18th before giving it to online audience on Sunday evening of December 20th.

His 6-tracked EP has gunners over 16,000 streams on Audiomack and over 11,000 streams on Boomplay Music so far. Stream the EP here.

“Rainbow” EP by Kamelyeon was released under his recently signed record label, 16TH August 85 Villa — an Accra based music label which began full operation in 2020 with Mr. Kofi Akoto as the CEO.

“Rainbow” EP according to Kamelyeon is a prelude to his main album in the coming year, hopefully. A blend of Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeats songs have been enlisted on the EP.

Watch “Smile” video here and remember to SUBSCRIBE to his channel as well.



