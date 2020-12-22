Top Stories

Smile! Kamelyeon serves fresh visuals off his maiden Rainbow EP

His 6-track EP has over 16k Audiomack streams & over 11k Boomplay streams

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Smile! Kamelyeon serves fresh visuals off his maiden Rainbow EP
Smile! Kamelyeon serves fresh visuals off his maiden Rainbow EP Photo Credit: Kamelyeon

“Smile” is one of the hot jams from Kamelyeon’s maiden Rainbow EP released on November 13, 2020 and he is out with dope visuals for the single.

The song is a Kamelyeon first released “Smile” video exclusively for 4syteTV on Friday, December 18th before giving it to online audience on Sunday evening of December 20th. 

His 6-tracked EP has gunners over 16,000 streams on Audiomack and over 11,000 streams on Boomplay Music so far. Stream the EP here.

“Rainbow” EP by Kamelyeon was released under his recently signed record label, 16TH August 85 Villa — an Accra based music label which began full operation in 2020 with Mr. Kofi Akoto as the CEO. 

“Rainbow” EP according to Kamelyeon is a prelude to his main album in the coming year, hopefully. A blend of Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeats songs have been enlisted on the EP. 

Watch “Smile” video here and remember to SUBSCRIBE to his channel as well.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Catch the Legend Kojo Antwi & Stonebwoy live in action on Christmas Eve!

Catch the Legend Kojo Antwi & Stonebwoy live in action on Christmas Eve!

4 days ago
All roads lead to Labadi Beach Hotel on 25th December for; Christmas With Joe Mettle!

All roads lead to Labadi Beach Hotel for Christmas With Joe Mettle!

5 days ago
It's Christmas With MOG Music this Sunday!

It’s Christmas With MOG Music this Sunday!

5 days ago
Akesse Brempong takes us closer to the heavens with Agape Carnival Rooftop edition this Saturday!

Agape Carnival! Akesse Brempong takes us to the heavens with Rooftop edition this Saturday!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker