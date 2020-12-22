Top Stories

Shatta Wale strikes Gold on 2020 Boomplay Music Facts Ghana!

He was the 3rd most streamed artiste for the entire 2020

Shatta Wale strikes Gold on 2020 Boomplay Music Facts Ghana!
Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

Boomplay – an African-oriented music streaming service, has released the list of most-streamed artistes on its platform for the year 2020 and Shatta Wale strikes gold amongst top 3.

He dominated the charts alongside Stonebwoy and Sarkodie in the Top Streamed Ghanaian Male Artiste and Ghanaian Artistes with the Most Engagements.

It’s not surprising as his online music distribution strategies have been well catered for by Ghana’s premier online music distribution and YouTube Channel management and monetization specialists, MiPROMO Media, for over half a decade.

Boomplay’s 2020 Most Streamed Artistes List

Moreover, he has been made the cover of Boomplay’s Top Reggae Songs of 2020 Playlist as his ever evolving genre bending abilities first took flight off the foundation of reggae music and then made popular via dancehall.

The reports presented in the Music Facts reports are based on data from the music app, which has over 50 million and 11million Monthly Active Users and Daily Active Users respectively as of November 2020.

It is also based on data from music of over 3.4 million artists from around the globe. Boomplay also boasts of an expansive catalogue of over 44 million tracks.

Show More
