Top Stories

Lebanese-Ghanaian rapper, Tafo out with new jam; Rock

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Lebanese-Ghanaian rapper, Tafo out with new jam; Rock
Lebanese-Ghanaian rapper, Tafo out with new jam; Rock Photo Credit: Tafo

Ghana-based Lebanese rapper, Tafo, an affiliate of Labadi Music, has teamed up with pacesetting producer, Kuvie for his new release titled ‘Rock’. Stream here

After the success of ‘T-Rex’ which features $pacely, Tafo believes the feedback, encouragement he got from fans and affiliates pushed him to do more.

The single comes after his performance at the second edition of the just ended ‘’Merchmania’’ concert – an annual $pacely-pioneered event that brings together the biggest local streetwear brands and new age music influencers in Accra.

Tafo, whose real name is Tafo Arabi, is known by his confidantes as an energetic and happy-go-lucky individual who always tries to translate his enthusiasm into his craft.

According to him, music has kept him sane his entire life and hopes his listeners enjoy his music as well as comprehend the message he’s putting across.

Tafo - Rock.jpg

He’s built a strong connection with Ghanaian music crew, Labadi Music, its head honcho, $pacely because of their approach to the music business and support for up-and-coming artists. Tafo hopes to elevate his craft and career to the next level with them.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker