Lebanese-Ghanaian rapper, Tafo out with new jam; Rock

Ghana-based Lebanese rapper, Tafo, an affiliate of Labadi Music, has teamed up with pacesetting producer, Kuvie for his new release titled ‘Rock’. Stream here

After the success of ‘T-Rex’ which features $pacely, Tafo believes the feedback, encouragement he got from fans and affiliates pushed him to do more.

The single comes after his performance at the second edition of the just ended ‘’Merchmania’’ concert – an annual $pacely-pioneered event that brings together the biggest local streetwear brands and new age music influencers in Accra.

Tafo, whose real name is Tafo Arabi, is known by his confidantes as an energetic and happy-go-lucky individual who always tries to translate his enthusiasm into his craft.

According to him, music has kept him sane his entire life and hopes his listeners enjoy his music as well as comprehend the message he’s putting across.

He’s built a strong connection with Ghanaian music crew, Labadi Music, its head honcho, $pacely because of their approach to the music business and support for up-and-coming artists. Tafo hopes to elevate his craft and career to the next level with them.

