Win some cool cash with Ishak Spark’s #Tonightchallenge!

Sensational crooner Ishak Spark, after releasing ‘Tonight’ love song for all couples has topped it up with the #Tonightchallenge in order to engage fans and gain new listeners.

All ome needs to do is to drop a video singing Ishak Spark’s ‘Tonight’ and get the chance to win a cash price.

All partakers must endeavor to tag him when they upload their videos. As then challenge is ongoing, the masses should equally check out other dope tunes from his camp including Nkomo, MakeItup & Tonight back to back.

‘Tonight’ was produced by Deworm and mixed by Posigee with crisp visuals coming from the camp of Director Mickey Johnson.

