Scrip T out with new audiovisual for latest love-themed banger; Fupa

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Scrip T is out with a potential banger with visuals directed by Prymo Pryme and it’s titled Fupa

After a long hiatus from the music scene to perform his civic duty as a frontline worker in this pandemic, the Gimme Joy crooner comes off with another sweet Afrobeat for fans and music lovers across the globe.

Produced by Perez Beatz, the mid-tempo song tends to do the talking for the Scrip T as He woos his way into his lover’s heart.

The tune is accompanied by a very colorful video showing the singer and his lady friend having a nice time together as lovers will always do.

Mixing and Mastering of the song was done by Denswag of TubhaniMuzik.

