Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas! Irene Logan wishes fans in new single

Singer/Songwriter and businesswoman Irene Logan is set to encourage the spirit of Christmas with her angelic voice in her rendition of “have yourself a merry little Christmas”.

The song carries jazzy undertones with a blend of classical strings which gives a perfect blend to Irene Logan’s voice.

When asked why she decided to do this after such a long break from music, she said. “This year has been very complex and intense for a lot of us.

But, through it all we are still here and it’s such a blessing to be here and alive, so I wanted to give a gift to the world to remind us that there is still so much beauty all around”

The song which includes a beautifully done music video was released on 14/12/2020 on all digital and social media platforms and also on her YouTube channel and all her social media platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!