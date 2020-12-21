Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas! Irene Logan wishes fans in new single

Top Stories

Singer/Songwriter and businesswoman Irene Logan is set to encourage the spirit of Christmas with her angelic voice in her rendition of “have yourself a merry little Christmas”.

The song carries jazzy undertones with a blend of classical strings which gives a perfect blend to Irene Logan’s voice.

When asked why she decided to do this after such a long break from music, she said. “This year has been very complex and intense for a lot of us.

But, through it all we are still here and it’s such a blessing to be here and alive, so I wanted to give a gift to the world to remind us that there is still so much beauty all around”

The song which includes a beautifully done music video was released on 14/12/2020 on all digital and social media platforms and also on her YouTube channel and all her social media platforms.

