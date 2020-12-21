Top Stories

Ajei! D-Black books Billboard chart topping OT Genasis & DopeNation for holiday banger

Multiple award winning rapper & BET Awards nominee D-Black drops the first single off his upcoming ‘Loyalty’ EP dubbed ‘Ajei’ featuring OT Genasis & DopeNation.

It’s a huge banger and a timely unexpected collaboration with him and billboard chart topping rapper from Los Angles California , OT Genasis.

The ‘I’m in Love with the Coco’ hitmaker teamed up with the Ghana Bwoy out in Hollywood a couple months back whilst both of them signed to Sony ATV were both working on their respective albums. 

Recorded and filmed in Los Angeles, the Adrian Per directed music video was produced by Ghana Ace producer Williz Beats and features twin duo Dope Nation on the hook.

The Black Avenue Muzik CEO drops this ahead of the release of his EP ‘LOYALTY’ on 15th January 2021.

Enjoy this OT Genasis & Dope Nation assisted jam as they take the Afrobeats sound from Ghana to the world 

