Mr Drew, Kwesi Arthur feature on Amerado’s Yeete Nsem EP. 28

Photo Credit: Amerado Burner/YouTube

Notching up 27 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado is out with episode 28 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape Zapp Mallet, Wendy Shay, Kelvin Taylor, King Promise, Mr Drew, among others.

The song was video directed by Director K.

