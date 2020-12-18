GH Drill puts leaders in the hot seat on new wavy single; Control

Born in Ghana, yet raised on the streets of South London, the drill musical artist GH Drill, has today announced the release of his second single, ‘Control’.

While stylistically a true drill sound, the Classiq Beatz production does not focus on violence; a common theme of drill music. Rather, GH Drill uses ‘Control’ as a platform to discuss leadership and other prevalent issues.

‘’I want to introduce Drill music to Ghana and the rest of Africa’’, expressed GH Drill. ‘’My goal is to show the world that Ghana was the first African country on the continent to adopt the style after the sound’s popularity in Ireland, France, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands’’.

GH Drill’s logo represents what he stands for, a hero of the streets as opposed to a villain. ‘’I was raised on the streets, but my music is about the black community and its struggles.

The logo depicts my face as a collage of photos that showcase celebrated black leaders like Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela and Haile Selassie; men who were dedicated to their kind on the continent and over. I want to draw more attention to them just so people can better know their roots’’, he concluded.

Unlike your average drill sound, GH Drill’s content captures a more diverse audience as it is more male and female-friendly. This gives the act’s works a slight distinction from much of the drill genre which tends to be almost exclusively male-oriented and ‘Control’ is an allusion to this approach.

GH Drill grew up listening and freestyling to American rappers such as Project Pat, Snoop Dogg, Master P, Chief Keef, Future and French Montana.

He started freestyling with friends at a young age, forging fresh and catchy phrases that paved the way for some good Twi-related content atop American and UK drill instrumentals.

‘Control’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Instagram: gh_drill Twitter: @GhDrill

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!