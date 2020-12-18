Top Stories

Bobby Billion taps Shatta Wale on new Dancehall jam; Know Me Photo Credit: Bobby Billion

The ‘Yabre Anka Yada’ crooner, Bobby Billion unleashes a new party banger ‘Know Me’ right in time for the incoming festivities and it hosts Shatta Wale.

He features reigning Dancehall champion, Shatta Wale, who’s husky voice perfectly blends with his atop the Genius Selection production. 

‘Know Me’ is an upbeat anthem that has everything fans could want from a piece of its kind – a banging beat, catchy hook, piercing vocals and a rhythm one’s body can never get enough of.

It’s one sure to get stuck in your head hours after a single listen strongly due to its appeal.

Bobby Billion is a Nigerian-born Ghanaian Afrobeat and EDM musician who’s acumen in the Ghanaian music scene spans close to a decade.

Prior to relocating to Ghana in 2010, Bobby had his share of the limelight in Nigeria with events boasting of Nigerian superstar duo, P-Square, among others. Now in the motherland, the act has worked with A-listers like Castro, Celestine Donkor, E.L, Gasmilla, Luther, Mugeez, Scientific, Shatta Wale, Yaa Pono, etc., further growing his base.

Bobby Billion’s ‘Know Me’ is certainly one for your playlists come this festive season. Give it a listen and don’t forget to share here.

Instagram: bobbybillionofficial Twitter: @BobbyBillion1 Facebook: Bobby Billion

