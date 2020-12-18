Top Stories

Abochie delights broken hearts with another creative hit single; Prison Break

It's another of his creative songwriting pieces. Watch visuals here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Abochie delights broken hearts with another creative hit single; Prison Break
Abochie delights broken hearts with another creative hit single; Prison Break Photo Credit: Abochie /Facebook

After scintillating his ever-growing fanbase with ‘Bestie’, creative singer/songwriter Abochie tops it up with another celebratory heartbreak song he titles; Prison Break.

If you follow his music then you should know what to expect in this Afrobeat banger.

He rants about how free he is after his beloved wants out from their relationship and emphatically draws our attention to the fact that if you don;t have a spouse as a man, you indirectly have gained more money.

Let’s quit the talks and enjoy the creative storylione that Abochi inputs into another potential hit single, Prison Break.

He’s signed onto Lifeline Records, an independent label which also house silky singer, Dede Supa.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

If I was in a different camp, I would be really mad at Nana Aba - Sarkodie

If I was in a different camp, I would be really mad at Nana Aba – Sarkodie

4 days ago
What a Year, God knows best! - Kelvyn Boy exclaims after dad dies

What a Year, God knows best! – Kelvyn Boy exclaims after dad dies

4 days ago
Red Rum! E.L serves a creative storyline ahead of 2020 BAR concert

Red Rum! E.L serves a creative storyline ahead of 2020 BAR concert

4 days ago
2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker