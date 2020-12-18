Abochie delights broken hearts with another creative hit single; Prison Break

After scintillating his ever-growing fanbase with ‘Bestie’, creative singer/songwriter Abochie tops it up with another celebratory heartbreak song he titles; Prison Break.

If you follow his music then you should know what to expect in this Afrobeat banger.

He rants about how free he is after his beloved wants out from their relationship and emphatically draws our attention to the fact that if you don;t have a spouse as a man, you indirectly have gained more money.

Let’s quit the talks and enjoy the creative storylione that Abochi inputs into another potential hit single, Prison Break.

He’s signed onto Lifeline Records, an independent label which also house silky singer, Dede Supa.

