Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ hit single off her ‘SEED EP’ debuts on Billboard Global Top Charts

Gyakie has crowned her year with another global achievement as her hit single ‘Forever’ off her ‘’SEED’’ EP breaks into the top 10 of Triller Global Billboard charts.

Timeless, elegant, generational talent – these are just a few words that captures the mercurial talent of Ghanaian and FLIP THE MUSIC songstress, Gyakie.

Her soulful style, her grace was exhibited flamboyantly on her recent ‘’SEED’’ EP. Fans have come to appreciate Gyakie for the authenticity in her style and her evident push for perfection. See the list here.

‘Forever’ which paints the picture of everlasting love and loyalty is a song Gyakie particularly holds dear. According to her, the song represents the type of love she aspires for her future self. ‘’I am thrilled and super excited knowing that my song ‘Forever’ made it to Billboard’s top Triller global charts!

This is a huge achievement for my team and I. ‘Forever’ is a song off my debut EP, SEED which was released four months ago and has no features.

Finding my song up there is going to boost my enthusiasm to work harder and achieve greater things in the near future’’, Gyakie commenting on her remarkable achievement.

Fans remain forever dedicated to seeing Gyakie win and we believe this is just the beginning.

Instagram: gyakie_ Twitter: @gyakie_ Facebook: Gyakie

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!