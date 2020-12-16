Ghanaian producer Gafacci featured in Grand Theft Auto V alongside Burna boy

Renowned music producer and artiste, Gafacci becomes the only Ghanaian based artist to be featured in Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto V.

Very often we talk about how Ghanaian-based artists do not break in the international scene but Gafacci is one of the exceptions.

The Electronic producer and DJ gets a big look on an international platform once again.

His song Azaa, which he collaborated on with Portuguese artist Branko, is one of the songs which was added to the new GTAV December 2020 update alongside Burna Boys song for Perico Heist Trailer.

Tune in to Worldwide FM Radio in GTAV to hear Gafacci – Azaa (Branko Edit).

Get more of his music at Gafacci Music and Resident Advisor. Get interactive with him on Instagram and Facebook.

