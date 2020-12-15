Ɔfata Ayeyi! Perppy proclaims in latest soul-stirring single

‘)fata Ayeyi’ captures Perppy at the height of her essence as she pours out her heart in praise and true worship unto the preserver of our souls.

Recorded during the peak of the COVID 19 Pandemic, Perppy has found her feet and Is ready to serve fans and Gospel lovers something sweet.

The combination of the African instruments and foreign one soothes the voice of Perppy.

The song which was released on 11th December has started making waves and touching lives of man and Perppy is embacking on a media tour in Kumasi.

The song is available on all digital platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!