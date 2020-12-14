From Sekondi to Istanbul; Drupz goes worldwide with Rendezvous

With illustrious names blazing the trail before him Drupz’ ‘Sekunde Abrantie’ moniker is a testament to his musical prowess.

Drupz has released his debut project titled ‘Rendezvous EP’ which features Jamaican/UK vocalist, Summer Pearl.

Drupz is a recording artist who hails from the music birthed coastal town of Sekondi in the Western Region.

On the Rendezvous EP, Drupz skims through the art of love that portrays shades of emotions with his heavenly vocals bringing to life this amazing body of work he classifies as a “Worldwide” genre.

The whole project was produced by 100ways and Cyrus Jaybel whiles Kay Nie mixed & mastered it.

In the 2016, Drupz began his musical journey and exploration to develop his unique style.

With the influence in diverse genres of music he listened to during his childhood, Drupz developed his own style of making music.

Download / Stream Rendezvous here – https://drupz.fanlink.to/rendezvousep

Added with the talent; Drupz always stood out to the amazement of people which ended up with him getting nominated for his music video for Rockstar shot by Odartey Mango.

Drupz was nominated alongside the likes of Boss Wear’s “Sharpen Your Focus” shot by Georgia Trubuiani and Roman Collins’s “She” shot by Matthew Palmar at the 2020 edition of the Fashion Film Festival Istanbul, Turkey.

Artwork was created by Kofi Fridays, shot by Turkson Photography & designed by Odartey Mango.