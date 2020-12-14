D-Black & Nina Ricchie serve visuals for Fameye-assisted ‘Energy’ off Black & Whyte EP

D-Black and Nina Ricchie are out with their maiden visuals off their collaborative Black & Whyte EP dubbed Energy and it features Ghana’s very own street prince, Fameye.

It’s 2020 and as the year wraps up, one of the most anticipated rap projects which was pushed back from April due to the COVID Pandemic to now drops and its the joint Collabo EP from sultry rapstress Nina Ricchie and label boss D-Black.

With features from Medikal, Fameye, Sefa entrant Kezia and production from Rony Turn Me Up, Beat Boy, Chensee Beats & God Flow,

The Black & Whyte EP boasts 7 collaborative records and 2 solo records from each of the 2 artists.

The 80% Hiphop EP, outs it’s first single ‘Energy’ which features Fameye and is however an Afrobeats banger.

Enjoy this masterpiece from two Anglophone rap artists from Ghana.

