Top Stories

Viyaa takes a toll on racism in new single; Black Is My Name

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 54 mins ago
Viyaa takes a toll on racism in new single; Black Is My Name
Viyaa takes a toll on racism in new single; Black Is My Name Photo Credit: Viyaa /Twitter

Black Eagle entertainment act & burgeoning singer/songwriter, Viyaa has released a groundbreaking single with a focus on issues of racism titled; Black Is My Name.

The budding songstress who titles her new single “Black Is My Name” heap praises on people leading the fight against racism across the world.

Viyaa, a signee on the Black Eagle Entertainment record label on the track talks about being proud of one’s colour and standing for who you are under strange circumstances.

“You must be strong enough to withstand our pride. Don’t stand my way, Black is my name…” Viyaa said in her lyrics which is perfectly synchronized with some reverberating Afro-soul rhythm.

Viyaa since her debut in 2019 hàs been tipped for greatness by some music pundits as she possesses a loving, beautiful, and respectful personality accompanied with an enchanting voice which soothing to hear.


Viyaa’s latest single is available on all major digital music streaming, downloads platforms such as iTunes, YouTube, Audiomack, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify and is being distributed by Yve Digital.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 54 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker