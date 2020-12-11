Prince Bright deserves a million dollars for verse – Nana B

Over a decade of giving us consistent melodic and dance-able songs Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame is a prince who surely deserves to be celebrated.

Rapper Nana B, who just featured Prince Bright on the remix of his single ‘Pretty Girl’ is over excited with the delivery of Prince Bright on his song.

According to Nana B he, if possible, would have paid a million dollars to Prince Bright if he had requested that amount for the verse he blessed him with.

Even though he didn’t disclose the amount he paid to Prince, Nana B said it is nowhere close to that amount and that he wished to have done more to appreciate Prince Bright.

Nana B said, “It is my song and I featured another talent, so if they are giving him much credit on my song I don’t see anything wrong with it. As a matter of fact, I knew this would happen because Prince Bright never disappoints on any song he does.“

