Izzik bows out of 2020 with a Marince Omario assisted single; Trynna

Bunna Empire hot boy, Izzik drops his last single of 2020 with a new year looming and he titles it ‘Trynna’, while enlisting fast-rising Fu artist, Marince Omario as his wingman.

This new release stays faithful to his now unique style – one fans can’t seem to get enough of. Stream / download ‘Trynna’ here.

‘Trynna’ slots in as a trap sound spread atop a fine Baggage Beatz production. The song’s theme touches on the young generation’s drive to succeed on the fast lane, with both acts coming strong on attitude and the right feels. The rest like they say history.

Izzik is a recording artist of Ghanaian and Nigerian descent, who’s brilliance lies in the Hip-Hop and Afrobeat genre or a blend of the two. He’s an eccentric fellow who’s zeal for music can be best described as ‘’a way of life’’.

Instagram: izzikofficial Twitter: @izzikofficial Facebook: Izzik

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!