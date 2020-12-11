Top Stories

Amerado tackles Election 2020 on EP. 27 of Yeete Nsem

After raking up 26 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado has dropped Episode 27 of Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focused issues surrounding the 2020 Elections including John Dumleo and Maa Lydia among others.

The video direction credits goes to Director K.

