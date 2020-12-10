Roll Call: $pacely ends year with drill song

Following the success of the second edition of his Merchmania event, Labadi music artist $pacely returns with a valedictory single of the calendar year dubbed; Roll Call.

Renowned for churning out trap anthems, the adlib god $pacely is the latest Ghanaian act to jump on the drill insurgence as he drops what looks like his final single release of 2020 titled “Roll Call”.

The street anthem pays homage to certain prominent “hoods” and suburbs in and around the city of Accra.

Produced by Kenxshin, the song features fast-paced drums and grimy synths characteristic of the drill sub-genre, setting the stage for $pacely to ride the beat with his trademark raspy-voiced sing-rap flow.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!