Kakra Jay tags US Hip-Hop duo, Pretti Emage for new Pan-African single; Mama Africa

2020 has been one to remember for Kakra Jay, and now with much greater reason as he scores a collaboration on new ‘Mama Africa’ single with distant Afro-American music relatives, Pretti Emage.

Titled ‘Mama Africa’, the song is centered on empowering Africans to take pride in their heritage. It embodies the spirit of pan-Africanism and a feel that’s unapologetically African.

Both acts serve fans with a wholesome performance, which shines on the Jay Soundz production, bringing a blend of both worlds – 400 years apart, in perfect harmony.

Check out Kakra Jay and Pretti Emage’s ‘Mama Africa’ on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

Instagram: kakrajaysongs Twitter: @kakrajaysongs Facebook: Nana Kwajo Kakra

Instagram: pretti_emage Twitter: @PrettiEmage Facebook: Pretti EMAGE

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!