Top Stories

Kakra Jay tags US Hip-Hop duo, Pretti Emage for new Pan-African single; Mama Africa

Check out ‘Mama Africa’ on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Kakra Jay tags US Hip-Hop duo, Pretti Emage for new Pan-African single; Mama Africa
Kakra Jay tags US Hip-Hop duo, Pretti Emage for new Pan-African single; Mama Africa Photo Credit: Kakra Jay

2020 has been one to remember for Kakra Jay, and now with much greater reason as he scores a collaboration on new ‘Mama Africa’ single with distant Afro-American music relatives, Pretti Emage. 

Titled ‘Mama Africa’, the song is centered on empowering Africans to take pride in their heritage. It embodies the spirit of pan-Africanism and a feel that’s unapologetically African.

Both acts serve fans with a wholesome performance, which shines on the Jay Soundz production, bringing a blend of both worlds – 400 years apart, in perfect harmony.

Check out Kakra Jay and Pretti Emage’s ‘Mama Africa’ on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

Instagram: kakrajaysongs Twitter: @kakrajaysongs Facebook: Nana Kwajo Kakra 

Instagram: pretti_emage Twitter: @PrettiEmage Facebook: Pretti EMAGE

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Joshua Dwomoh debuts with an edifying seasonal tune; Adonai

4 days ago
Richy Rymz croons his way into your heart with new single; Onua

Richy Rymz croons his way into your heart with new single; Onua

5 days ago
Good Mood! Keche & Fameye set the tone for Christmas & successful elections

Good Mood! Keche & Fameye set the tone for Christmas & successful elections

5 days ago
Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 Headies awards

Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 Headies awards

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker