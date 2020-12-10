Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo & more congratulate Akuffo Addo
These are just a few of the many artiste & celebs that celebrated Akuffo Addo
Following the declaration of Ghana’s incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect for a second term, Stonebwoy, Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo, among other acts have congratulated the president.
Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commissioner and the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, on December 9, 2020, declared Mr. Akuffo-Addo as president-elect.
Nana Akuffo-Addo obtained 6,730,589 votes representing 51.302% while John Dramani Mahama polled 6,213,183 which represents 47.357% of the total ballots cast.
The declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect excited a lot of Ghanaians, and they took to social media to express their excitement.
Some Ghanaian celebrities also took to social media to congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for retaining the presidency for the next four years.
Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo, Cwesi Oteng, are among the celebrities who congratulated the President-elect.
Artistes like Stonebwoy, Samini, Sarkodie and MOGmusic decided to play it safe by assuming a more neutral commentary position as seen by their tweets below;
