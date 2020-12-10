Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo & more congratulate Akuffo Addo

Following the declaration of Ghana’s incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect for a second term, Stonebwoy, Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo, among other acts have congratulated the president.

Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commissioner and the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, on December 9, 2020, declared Mr. Akuffo-Addo as president-elect.

Congratulations @NAkufoAddo on your re-election to the high office of president of the republic of Ghana.



The Lord bless & prosper your next term.



It has been my great honor getting involved since 2016 & working hard in 2020 to see your re-election.



I’m excited . pic.twitter.com/EJBmV49rx6 — Cwesi Oteng Official (@CwesiOteng) December 9, 2020

Nana Akuffo-Addo obtained 6,730,589 votes representing 51.302% while John Dramani Mahama polled 6,213,183 which represents 47.357% of the total ballots cast.

Congrats Nana ❤️ I’m coming home Big Nana. I forgive u for abandoning me in Italy Nana https://t.co/OyvWh6cRpO — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) December 9, 2020

The declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect excited a lot of Ghanaians, and they took to social media to express their excitement.

Congrats chairman !! 🇬🇭🥂 @NAkufoAddo and the @NPP_GH !! God Bless Us, God Bless Ghana pic.twitter.com/YbRXWDKGHX — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) December 9, 2020

Some Ghanaian celebrities also took to social media to congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for retaining the presidency for the next four years.

Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo, Cwesi Oteng, are among the celebrities who congratulated the President-elect.

Artistes like Stonebwoy, Samini, Sarkodie and MOGmusic decided to play it safe by assuming a more neutral commentary position as seen by their tweets below;

Congratulations to you Sir @nakufoaddo. President Elect for the year 2020 – 2024. I pray God will see you through and May your works impact this country positively. https://t.co/dQz7AwRW3V — MOGmusic (@MOGmusic_) December 9, 2020

You fought a good fight Sir. @officialjdmahama thank you for putting Ghana first. My respect for you just went up. https://t.co/i9g5InnLpZ — MOGmusic (@MOGmusic_) December 9, 2020

