Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo & more congratulate Akuffo Addo

These are just a few of the many artiste & celebs that celebrated Akuffo Addo

Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo laud Akuffo Addo; Sarkodie, MOGmusic, Stonebwoy play it safe!
Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo laud Akuffo Addo; Sarkodie, MOGmusic, Stonebwoy play it safe!

Following the declaration of Ghana’s incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect for a second term, Stonebwoy, Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo, among other acts have congratulated the president.

Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commissioner and the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, on December 9, 2020, declared Mr. Akuffo-Addo as president-elect.

Nana Akuffo-Addo obtained 6,730,589 votes representing 51.302% while John Dramani Mahama polled 6,213,183 which represents 47.357% of the total ballots cast.

The declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect excited a lot of Ghanaians, and they took to social media to express their excitement.

Some Ghanaian celebrities also took to social media to congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for retaining the presidency for the next four years.

Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo, Cwesi Oteng, are among the celebrities who congratulated the President-elect.

Artistes like Stonebwoy, Samini, Sarkodie and MOGmusic decided to play it safe by assuming a more neutral commentary position as seen by their tweets below;

