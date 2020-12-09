I was the one campaigning for Afrobeat; I want to take Ghana to the Grammys – Kelvyn Boy

Afrobeat crooner, Kelvyn Boy in the December 5, 2020 issue of the Billboard magazine revealed his vision to take Ghana to the Grammy Awards.

According to Billboard’s Lindsey Havens, Kelvyn Boy’s full-length, Blackstar, released in November has received attention from Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio and scored him the cover of Spotify’s African Heat playlist, also earning support from Deezer, Boomplay and Audiomack.

Now, Kelvyn Boy has a new mission: “I want to take Ghana to the Grammys.”

“I was the one campaigning for Afrobeat, so that EP was to give people time for [the genre] to grow on them,” he revealed.

“To give them time to understand that Ghanaians can do Afrobeat really proper. If I was from Nigeria, it wasn’t going to be hard like that.”

