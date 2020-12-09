Empress Gifty pens heartfelt letter to husband after losing MP seat

Renowned female Gospel topshot, Empress Gifty Adorye has penned down an emotional letter to her husband, Hopeson Adorye after losing his Parliamentary seat at Kpone Kantamanso.

As the good wife that she is, Empress Gifty assured him that all is not lost and God would restore him in the next four years.

Gifty went ahead to shower praises on her husband for being the voice of the hopeless and also helping them. See below the full text she wrote:

You have fought a good fight and raised the Hopes of your lovers and the entire NPP supporters in Kpone Katamanso.

You have made us proud and given us a reason to put in more hard work next time to wrestle power for our mother party, the NPP and our constituence.

My Hero, I congratulate you for a good work done. Without a doubt you have demonstrated to the nation and the entire family what a strong man and a big shoulder we can forever depend on.

We thank God for your life and the strength given you through it all. I therefore pledge you my full support in all your political endeavour. You’re blessed my dear thou saith the Lord. May He give you more wisdom to be able to do more for your country. I am solidly behind you all the way. Nothing shall bring us down. Keep shining and keep on fighting for your dear country.

Thanks to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the Vice President Bawumia, our able First Lady and second lady of the Republic of Ghana and the entire NPP party for your support. Still we say the Battle is the Lord’s.

ThereIsStillHope

Love you so much Daddy.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!