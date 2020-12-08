Shatta Wale hilariously jabs political aspirants ahead of official results

The 2020 General Elections, has been peaceful yet surprising so far and Shatta Wale has gone all hysterical on Twitter about politicians who will be loosing their seats soon.

In a feature on Dadie Opanka’s latest banger, Shatta Wale has given Ghanaians the usual political terminologies he is known for around political seasons and this time around it’s “EkaAbafie” for any political party who loses this year’s elections.

The “Eka Aba Fie” term is the Akan language that connotes a loss of investment and has been popularized in a new song by Ghanaian rapper Opanka featuring the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.

The song produced by MethMix has received massive airplay over the past few weeks. As part of promoting the song in this campaign session, the dancehall king, tweeted with the caption “If you lose the election de3 eka Aba fie ooo”.

Notably this the first feature between the two artistes in what can be considered one of the best collaboration of the year. Opanka is expected to release an EP in January 2021.

Furthermore, according to dancehall musician Shatta Wale, the shenanigans that are being exhibited during this time of the election in Ghana brings him a lot of laughter.

This observation by the SM Boss follows off the back and forth ensuing between the members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over who is in a ‘comfortable lead.’

On the flip side, the NDC is claiming that it has flipped over 30 parliamentary seats which belong to their archrivals NPP.

I just love this time of the year 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Ghanaians deh make Ade laff pic.twitter.com/gmZDIo86YP — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 8, 2020

With all that and how Ghanaians and politicians are waiting with bated breath to understand how the results are going, Shatta Wale believes it’s just a real source of laughter to him.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!