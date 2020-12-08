Corp Sayvee taps Chichiz for new jam; Call The Spade a Spade

Talented musician, Corp Sayvee has blessed up with a new tune which we can jam to this yuletide.He calls this CALL THE SPADE A SPADE and it features the last year first runner-up of TV3’s mentor reloaded, Chichiz.

The track was produced by Dr Ray Beats and it adds up to the tall list of bangers released by Corp Sayvee.

Born Saviour Kweku Adzika, Corp Sayvve has risen through the ranks with his spectacular music with his first single, “Fantefo Na Brofoa” gaining massive recognition.

He began his music career in 2003 and was even signed to Hammer’s music group and he launched his maiden album titled “Time to Love” in 2008.

So far he has featured a lot of Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie, Nero X, Castro, Kwabena Kwabena and many more. Some of his bangers are Obolo Lady, Life, You are a fool to me, Toma Wondzi, and Body.

