Richy Rymz croons his way into your heart with new single; Onua

Fast-rising crooner, Richy Rymz drops the much awaited music video for his current street anthem dubbed “Onua”

The song which talks about the need to love one another is of no doubt an instant hit, and a song that we need to add to our playlist

With a very groovy beat and danceable lyrics, Onua is a song that preaches peace amongst us, especially during this upcoming election

Richy Rymz has over the years proven to be a force to reckon with in this music industry and this one here is another testimony

The video for Onua was directed by Bra Shizzle. Enjoy from below

