Top Stories

Richy Rymz croons his way into your heart with new single; Onua

The video for Onua was directed by Bra Shizzle.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Richy Rymz croons his way into your heart with new single; Onua
Richy Rymz croons his way into your heart with new single; Onua Photo Credit: Richy Rymz

Fast-rising crooner, Richy Rymz drops the much awaited music video for his current street anthem dubbed “Onua”

The song which talks about the need to love one another is of no doubt an instant hit, and a song that we need to add to our playlist 

With a very groovy beat and danceable lyrics, Onua is a song that preaches peace amongst us, especially during this upcoming election

Richy Rymz has over the years proven to be a force to reckon with in this music industry and this one here is another testimony 

The video for Onua was directed by Bra Shizzle. Enjoy from below 

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Tiisha battles Wendy Shay as Queen of Ghana Music in Zylofon Chronicle film

Tiisha battles Wendy Shay as Queen of Ghana Music in Zylofon Chronicle film?

4 days ago
Stormzy goes platinum for the 2nd time; signs unto Def Jam UK headed by Ghanaian twins!

Stormzy goes platinum for the 2nd time; signs unto Def Jam UK headed by Ghanaian twins!

4 days ago
Accra Theatre Workshop: How to broadcast live concerts

Accra Theatre Workshop: How to broadcast live concerts

5 days ago
Abochi, Tefflon, Jayana, others win big at Emerging Music Awards 2020; see full list

Abochi, Teflon, Jayana, others win big at Emerging Music Awards 2020; see full list

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker