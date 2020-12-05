Good Mood! Keche & Fameye set the tone for Christmas & successful elections

Gem Media’s Keche and Fameye have decided to set a “Good Mood“ for the festive season, as well as to remind Ghanaians to let peace prevail before, during, and after the election period.

Much more need to be desired from their camp after their collaboration with Kuami Eugene proclaiming “No dulling” a few months ago. Stream here.

Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe together known as Keche, joined forces with Fameye (Peter Famiyeh Bozah) an artist known for his hope advocacy and is currently the new artist of the year( VGMA) to create magic.

Good Mood is an upbeat song produced by Hit Beatz. This song talks about how important it is to be happy.

No matter the circumstance life may present to you at a particular period, your situation at that moment may be far better than the next person. The song communicates that the future is not in our hands so one has to live their best lives today being optimistic in any situation.

Keep yourself in a good mood by believing in the revolution of tomorrow because no one knows what tomorrow will bring.

This song is available on all digital platforms from the 5th of December ,2020 for your listening pleasure. Are you in the mood for something new?

