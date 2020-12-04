Top Stories

$pacely harnesses the Drill movement for new single release; Roll Call

Stream/buy ‘Roll call’ on all digital platforms globally.

One king known for making wavy street anthems, $pacely is back with a drill anthem, a song that pays tribute to Ghana’s most impressive cities, hence the title ‘Roll Call’.

The drill scene in Ghana has gripped the world with flamboyant talents swinging and asserting their voice on what can be described as the next evolution of African music.

Programmed by Kenxshin, the production lays on mixed grimy, fast-paced drums that has always underscored drill as a hard hitting genre.

$pacely as expected rides the beat with his wave, deep, raspy voice with cozy lyrics, serving us yet another banger after his most talked about pop up show; Merchmania.

With this precursor, we are eagerly anticipating the show and what’s next with the Hip-Hop powerhouse.

Stream ‘Roll call’ on all digital platforms globally here

