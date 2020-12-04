I’ve spoken to my fans, elections will be peaceful – Shatta Wale

Known for his rowdy controversial nature, Shatta Wale has indulged fans to desist from violence before, during and after the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He encouraged his fans to go out and vote for their preferred candidates and return home peacefully.

Shatta Wale told TV3 after pledging to peace that “People know that Shatta is more concerned about his country and where he is coming from.

“So basically, this year is an election year and all I tell my fans every time on my social media pages is to be themselves. To support one political party is not the problem but it is how well you are educated about politics and I believe most of my fans are educated about politics .

“We are not into those times when we will want to go into violence. This election has been preached well and I have preached to my fans and I believe this is a year where we are going to have a smooth elections that everybody will be happy about .

“My fans are ready to support this country to reach the level where it wants to go, so, I tell my fans to be calm and go and vote for your candidate and let us see who flies out the golden colours.”

He also said in one of his numerous tweets on a peaceful election that “If any politician come to you and tell you to go and fight in this year’s elections ask them the whereabouts of their children and family members”.



Shatta Wale believes that Ghana is the winner at the end of the day and it’s imperative that we maintain the peace we’ve enjoyed over the years.

“I will continue to say, Ghana will be the biggest winner after the elections on Monday. As citizens, we are very discerning and know what the peace we are currently enjoying mean to us.”

