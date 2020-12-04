Exo Xan & Bookah synergize on a synth-themed trap single; Ogya

Emerging Ghanaian Hip-Hop act, Exo Xan and producer, Bookah are primed to make waves with their joint record, ‘Ogya’ – a 3-minute alternative Hip-Hop piece.

The hard hitting tune is edged by a fine production and wavy vibe. Stream ‘Ogya’ here.

Like your typical Trap song, ‘Ogya’ boasts of the elements that characterize the sound, shining with its vocals which are complimented by butter-smooth delivery.

Exo Xan and the song’s wingman, Black Sherif further enliven the song with some sticky flows fans are sure to notice. Exo Xan and Black Sherif come on top on the Bookah production, manifesting solid finesse and style worthy of your time.

Check out the song, be sociable and share!

Instagram: exo_xan Twitter: @exo_xan Facebook: Exo_xan Instagram: bookah_wpmg Twitter: @bookah_wpmg Facebook: Bookah Wpmg

