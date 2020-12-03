Top Stories

Releasing singles online makes more money – Ohemaa Mercy

She is set to release 'He Lives In Me (Ote Me Mu)' single feat. MOGmusic

Ghana’s Queen of Gospel music, Ohemaa Mercy has commented on the necessity of online music sales over traditional cd sales ahead of her new ‘He Lives In Me (Ote Me Mu)’ single release.

Speaking on Kumasi based Pure FM in an interview with Hammer Nti on the show Hammer Time, Ohemaa Mercy insisted that sales on social media is far better than albums sales.

“By releasing single music, it helps us in promotion and also increases the impact of the music you release”, she said. The trend has changed and many things have changed in the music industry.

Now the social media is so powerful therefore the avenue of the social media including Youtube, iTunes among other make more sales than album sales and CDs”, Ohemaa Mercy said in her interview.

“Releasing singles make it possible for you to get more money”, she added.

She is set to unleash a brand new single which features VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year, MOGmusic.

