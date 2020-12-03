Top Stories

Pandemic! Ghana awaits a banger from Afia Schwarzenegger & Medikal

Pandemic! Ghana awaits a banger from Afia Schwarzenegger & Medikal
Pandemic! Ghana awaits a banger from Afia Schwarzenegger & Medikal Photo Credit: Afia Schwarzenegger /Instagram

Her controversies just got turned a notch higher! Comedienne and TV host Afia Schwarzenegger debuts unto the Ghana music scene with a Medikal assisted joint; Pandemic

The controversial host of “Schwar TV” show is the latest female celebrity to join the music business, with no explanation yet.

Afia Schwarzenegger, who became popular after playing lead role in Delay’s Afia ‘Schwarzenegger’ TV series, announced her debut single on Tuesday, December 1, through her social media pages.

According to her, the song, titled “Pandemic”, will be released on December 12, 2020.

Last week, Medikal surprised Afia Schwarzenegger with stacks of cash when he arrived from the United States for a business trip. Afia isn’t the only industry friend who benefited from Medikal’s benevolence. Shatta Wale also received a brand-new iPhone 12.

Afia shared the video of the cash she received with the caption: “This is how my son @amgmedikal announced his arrival to me…very decent lunch. Hello Kumasi …let’s stop the borla birds!!!!Mama AMG is in town.”

Just like Hajia4Reall and Emelia Brobbey’s moves, social media reacted heavily to Afia Schwarzenegger’s music career announcement.

“Breaking News !! Afia Schwarzenegger has been rushed to the hospital..This just happened around 5 pm after she mistakenly swallowed the studio microphone when recording her “Pandemic” song,” wrote Twitter user Asabere.

Another user captioned the song artwork: “It started with Emilia Brobbey then to Fella Makafui next was Hajia for real and now afia Schwarzenegger… 2020 we never go forget you da!”

“This year Emelia Brobbey turn musician, Bridget Otoo didn’t talk sense, Hajia 4 Real turn musician wey Afia Schwarzenegger dey come drop track ei chale this year what did we do to deserve this?” wrote Gyai Gyimi, a popular Twitter user.https:

Twitter user Essel wrote: “2020 has brought out many best Female Artiste like Emelia Brobbey, Hajia 4 real, Afia Schwarzenegger……….Mercy Asiedu also dey studio. Ghana Music to the fucccccccin world.”

It’s unclear the genre of the song and Afia’s role on it.

