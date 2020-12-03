Top Stories

Ace producer Kwik Action rebrands as Gospel music minister Joseph Keyz

He recently launched ‘Holy Praise’ gospel album after his trip from UK

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Ace producer Kwik Action rebrands as Gospel music minister Joseph Keyz
Ace producer Kwik Action rebrands as Gospel music minister Joseph Keyz Photo Credit: obuntu gh/Facebook

Kwik Action – You might know him as the ace hitmaking music producer behind songs of Samini and several other top acts but he has now rebranded into Gospel Music minister with the name Joseph Keyz.

Joseph Appiah, as he is affectionately called off camera, recently launched a gospel album titled ‘Holy Praise’ after his trip from the United Kingdom.

Joseph is gearing up for a media tour and musical concerts as part of activities to push his gospel music ministry.

According to him, in the year 2010, he received a prophetic word from a British Jamaican Bishop Velma Stephenson that the Lord had asked him to sing, produce, perform songs of worship and make himself available for the body of Christ globally.

He revealed that the likes of Bishop Agyin Asare, Bishop Asamoah Okyere, Cecilia Marfo a Ghanaian Gospel singer have given similar prophecies about this.

Joseph Keyz was born into the Church of Pentecost by Bishop Emmanuel Appiah and Apostle Juliana Owiredu Appiah a retired Midwife.

He started his music career from childhood when he got inspiration from Elder Kwesi Mireku at Koforidua Jackson Park.

Joseph Appiah’s style of keyboard playing grew in a dynamic way which created a demand that made him the hottest youngest keyboardist in Tarkwa – W/R.

He became a member of Mary Ghansah’s Open Heavens Band in the year 2000.

In the year 2004, he established S24 Recording Studio in Accra which was considered as the home of the LEGENDS. His studio has produced a tall list of Ghanaian musicians locally and internationally.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Carl Keegan vibes us with 4-track slaphappy EP; Unison

Carl Keegan vibes us with 4-track slaphappy EP; Unison

5 days ago
Amerado taps Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay for Yeete Nsem EP. 26

Amerado taps Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay for Yeete Nsem EP. 26

6 days ago
Confirmed! Quamina MP loses dad in gory accident

Sad news! Quamina MP loses dad in gory accident

6 days ago
Larruso unites Shatta Wale & Samini on “Gi Dem Remix”; Stonebwoy reacts

Larruso unites Shatta Wale & Samini on “Gi Dem Remix”; Stonebwoy reacts!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker