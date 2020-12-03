Ace producer Kwik Action rebrands as Gospel music minister Joseph Keyz

Kwik Action – You might know him as the ace hitmaking music producer behind songs of Samini and several other top acts but he has now rebranded into Gospel Music minister with the name Joseph Keyz.

Joseph Appiah, as he is affectionately called off camera, recently launched a gospel album titled ‘Holy Praise’ after his trip from the United Kingdom.

Joseph is gearing up for a media tour and musical concerts as part of activities to push his gospel music ministry.

According to him, in the year 2010, he received a prophetic word from a British Jamaican Bishop Velma Stephenson that the Lord had asked him to sing, produce, perform songs of worship and make himself available for the body of Christ globally.

He revealed that the likes of Bishop Agyin Asare, Bishop Asamoah Okyere, Cecilia Marfo a Ghanaian Gospel singer have given similar prophecies about this.

Joseph Keyz was born into the Church of Pentecost by Bishop Emmanuel Appiah and Apostle Juliana Owiredu Appiah a retired Midwife.

He started his music career from childhood when he got inspiration from Elder Kwesi Mireku at Koforidua Jackson Park.

Joseph Appiah’s style of keyboard playing grew in a dynamic way which created a demand that made him the hottest youngest keyboardist in Tarkwa – W/R.

He became a member of Mary Ghansah’s Open Heavens Band in the year 2000.

In the year 2004, he established S24 Recording Studio in Accra which was considered as the home of the LEGENDS. His studio has produced a tall list of Ghanaian musicians locally and internationally.

