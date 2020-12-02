Too Much snitches on Patapaa after Medikal featured on his new single; Carry Go

Comic actor turned artiste, Too Much of Junka Town fame has recounted how Patapaa turned him down after approaching him for a feature following the release of his Medikal assisted new single; Carry Go.

Speaking in an interview, the ‘Janka Town’ actor, who has released a couple of songs, revealed that the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker declined to work on a song with him when he requested.

Too Much said he was very disappointed and pained because Patapaa was his close friend. He made this revelation when talking about his yet-be-released song ‘Carry Go’ which features Medikal.

Too Much pointed out how Medikal swiftly worked on his verse when he contacted him. According to him, reaching out to the AMG rapper was not difficult because he has known him for about four (4) years now.

He thanked Medikal for his response and the work he did for him. Too Much stressed that Patapaa did not do well for turning his proposal down.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!