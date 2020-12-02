Top Stories

Too Much snitches on Patapaa after Medikal featured on his new single; Carry Go

The irony! Patapaa ignored him, Medikal embraced him

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Too Much snitches on Patapaa after Medikal featured on his new single; Carry Go
Too Much snitches on Patapaa after Medikal featured on his new single; Carry Go

Comic actor turned artiste, Too Much of Junka Town fame has recounted how Patapaa turned him down after approaching him for a feature following the release of his Medikal assisted new single; Carry Go.

Speaking in an interview, the ‘Janka Town’ actor, who has released a couple of songs, revealed that the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker declined to work on a song with him when he requested.

Too Much said he was very disappointed and pained because Patapaa was his close friend. He made this revelation when talking about his yet-be-released song ‘Carry Go’ which features Medikal.

Too Much pointed out how Medikal swiftly worked on his verse when he contacted him. According to him, reaching out to the AMG rapper was not difficult because he has known him for about four (4) years now.

He thanked Medikal for his response and the work he did for him. Too Much stressed that Patapaa did not do well for turning his proposal down.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Carl Keegan vibes us with 4-track slaphappy EP; Unison

Carl Keegan vibes us with 4-track slaphappy EP; Unison

5 days ago
Amerado taps Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay for Yeete Nsem EP. 26

Amerado taps Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay for Yeete Nsem EP. 26

5 days ago
Confirmed! Quamina MP loses dad in gory accident

Sad news! Quamina MP loses dad in gory accident

5 days ago
Larruso unites Shatta Wale & Samini on “Gi Dem Remix”; Stonebwoy reacts

Larruso unites Shatta Wale & Samini on “Gi Dem Remix”; Stonebwoy reacts!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker