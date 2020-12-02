Top Stories

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Nkasei gave to support Castro’s family – Alordia

The UK Promoter debunked Ayisha Modi's claim of Sarkodie earning off Castro

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Nkasei gave to support Castro's family - Alordia
Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Nkasei gave to support Castro's family - Alordia Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Facebook

Following allegations laid against Sarkodie by Ayisha Modi, UK Promoter, Alordia Productions has confirmed rapper Sarkodie contributed a huge amount to support Castro’s family.

In an earlier interview on Peace FM Ayisha Modi took on Sarkodie, asking him to come out and say if he had sent just GHC 500 to Castro’s family since he got missing.

It is with this information that Sammy Flex, during a discussion phoned in Alodia from the UK to ask him about a contribution they made sometime back for Castro’s family when they celebrated him on his birthday.

According to Alodia, Sarkodie gave a huge amount during the donation and it was only three musicians who gave the money including Shatta Wale and the other half of Hip life group Nkasei.

