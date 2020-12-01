Yaw Sarpong rolls out Peace Song visuals starring Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Eno Barony, others

Top Stories

Ghanaian Gospel music living legend, Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo is out with solid visuals for his All star studded Peace Song to preach peace ahead of the December 7 general elections in Ghana.

The peace song featured Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Sarpong, Pat Thomas, Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Eno Barony and many other talented musicians.

They stressed on the need for peace in Ghana to be preserved.

These musicians reminded Ghanaians about how wars ruined some African countries.

While imploring citizens to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections, Yaw Sarpong cautioned them against violence which can destabilize the development of the country.

With love and understanding, they believe Ghana can wear its good cloth.

