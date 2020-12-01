Top Stories

Stormzy goes platinum for the 2nd time; signs unto Def Jam UK headed by Ghanaian twins!

Boateng & Alex were announced as the heads of the UK label last week

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Stormzy goes platinum for the 2nd time; signs unto Def Jam UK headed by Ghanaian twins!
Stormzy goes platinum for the 2nd time; signs unto Def Jam UK headed by Ghanaian twins! Photo Credit: Stormzy /Facebook

Stormzy has left Atlantic Records after just one album -Heavy Is The Head, reached number one in the UK and was certified platinum last week, to sign with iconic hip-hop label Def Jam.

Stormzy’s only album for Atlantic hitting platinum represents 300,000 copies sold. It also saw him win his second Brit Award for best male earlier this year.

The rapper has joined the label’s newly-formed 0207 Def Jam imprint, which will champion UK talent. He joins some of the biggest names in rap on the Def Jam roster, from Nas and Q-Tip to Public Enemy and Kanye West.

No details were given about the move, beyond a message from parent company Universal Music that hailed him as “a once in a generation artist”.

The rapper signed to Atlantic in 2018 after the breakout success of his independently-released debut album Gang Signs And Prayer.

At the time, the label said the deal covered “the next chapter for Stormzy the artist, as well as the joint development of an exciting roster of new talent” via his Merky imprint.

In moving to 0207 Def Jam, the rapper follows A&R executive Alec Boateng – aka Twin B – who was instrumental in signing him to Atlantic two years ago.

Boateng and his brother Alex were announced as the heads of the UK label last week. Between them, the Ghanaian-British twins share a wealth of music industry experience, having worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Drake, Dizzee Rascal, Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne and Rudimental.

The launch of the London imprint is part of a global expansion for Def Jam, which is looking beyond the horizons of US hip-hop with ventures in South Africa, Nigeria, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, among other countries.

Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head is currently the fifth best-selling album of 2020 in the UK.

In June, the star and his brand #Merky revealed that they would be donating £10m over 10 years to black organizations in the UK to fight racial inequality.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Wendy Shay fraternizes with the people of Nima; campaigns for peace

Wendy Shay fraternizes with the people of Nima; campaigns for peace

5 days ago
Stone, Kuami, others nominated for Eastern Music Awards 2020; see full list

Stone, Kuami, others nominated for Eastern Music Awards 2020; see full list

5 days ago
Thomas Partey! Amalina breaks the airwaves with her debut Dancehall single

Thomas Partey! Amalina breaks the airwaves with her debut Dancehall single

6 days ago
MTN Hitmaker Season 9 grand finale is this Saturday!

MTN Hitmaker Season 9 grand finale is this Saturday!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker