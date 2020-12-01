Jayana crowned 2020 Emerging Music Awards Artiste of the Year!

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Gospel Minstrel, Jayana has been adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Emerging Music Awards after beating competition from AY Poyoo, Bosom P-Yung, Abochi, Efey Keyz, Don Itchi, Nat Abbey, Sherry Boss, among others.

The ‘Victory’ hitmaker known for her rich vocal prowess won big at the just ended Emerging Music Awards attaining the topmost award, the Artiste of the year.

The second edition of Emerging Music Awards was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, where twenty-five top Talented Emerging Musicians in the Ghanaian Music Industry were recognized and celebrated on one prestigious platform.

The Awards was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic with a live broadcast on Angel Tv.

The event was also streamed on Kusstar Tv YouTube channel and Emerging Music Awards social Media platforms.

The colourful ceremony saw performances from Shatta Berry, Stonegyal, Queen of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy and Blaq Syrup.

